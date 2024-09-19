© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Dave Mason, Mike Wolf, Mark Ballard, Gwen Palagi

Published September 19, 2024 at 10:09 AM CDT

BetOnline's Sportsbook Brand Manager Dave Mason talks online betting and the 2024 presidential election odds. Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf speaks on the idea of weed legalization and also the comments from Richard Nixon regarding marijuana. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on national and political topics including the recent comments from Louisiana Senator John Kennedy. Development Director for Baton Rouge Gallery Gwen Palagi talks the upcoming event, "Movies and Music on the Lawn". For more information, visit https://www.batonrougegallery.org/movies-music-on-the-lawn.

Dave Mason.mp3
Mike Wolf.mp3
Mark Ballard 0919.mp3
Gwen Palagi.mp3

Talk Louisiana