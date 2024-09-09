© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Are you storm ready? Use our hurricane season guide to help you prepare
Talk Louisiana

Meghan Goldbeck, Robert Freeland Ron Faucheux

Published September 9, 2024 at 10:04 AM CDT

Executive Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Louisiana and Mississippi Chapters Meghan Goldbeck gives insight into the statistics of suicide and also the importance of this Suicide Prevention Month. A representative for Hispanic Heritage Month Discovery Day Robert Freeland speaks on the upcoming holiday and its impact throughout the community. For more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/discovery-day%3A-celebrating-hispanic-heritage-month/227791/. Louisiana political analyst Ron Faucheux comments on various political topics including the upcoming presidential and mayoral debates.

Meghan Goldbeck.mp3
Robert Freeland.mp3
Ron Faucheux.mp3

Talk Louisiana