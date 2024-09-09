Meghan Goldbeck, Robert Freeland Ron Faucheux

Executive Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Louisiana and Mississippi Chapters Meghan Goldbeck gives insight into the statistics of suicide and also the importance of this Suicide Prevention Month. A representative for Hispanic Heritage Month Discovery Day Robert Freeland speaks on the upcoming holiday and its impact throughout the community. For more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/discovery-day%3A-celebrating-hispanic-heritage-month/227791/. Louisiana political analyst Ron Faucheux comments on various political topics including the upcoming presidential and mayoral debates.

