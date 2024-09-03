© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Jose Vargas, Supratik Mukhopadhyay, Dr. Melvyn Lurie, George Sells

Published September 3, 2024 at 10:22 AM CDT

Former LSU basketball player Jose Vargas reflects on his career at LSU and what he's been up to since.
Professor in the Center for Computation & Technology Supratik Mukhopadhyay speaks on the idea revolutionizing chronic disease with AI. Psychiatrist Dr. Melvyn Lurie talks the mind's effect on politics.

Veteran anchorman George Sells comments on the upcoming election.

