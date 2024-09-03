Jose Vargas, Supratik Mukhopadhyay, Dr. Melvyn Lurie, George Sells

Former LSU basketball player Jose Vargas reflects on his career at LSU and what he's been up to since.

Professor in the Center for Computation & Technology Supratik Mukhopadhyay speaks on the idea revolutionizing chronic disease with AI. Psychiatrist Dr. Melvyn Lurie talks the mind's effect on politics.

Veteran anchorman George Sells comments on the upcoming election.

Jose Vargas.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Supratik Mukhopadhyay.mp3 Listen • 10:00

Melvyn Lurie.mp3 Listen • 12:00