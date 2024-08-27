David Rohde, Kaitlyn Joshua Angelle Bradford, Rannah Gray

Author and Pulitzer Price winner David Rhode talks his latest work, "Where Tyranny Begins".

Community Organizer for the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice Kaitlyn Joshua is joined by her twin sister and community activist Angelle Bradford tp discuss Joshua's speech at the Democratic National Convention and the implications and effects the laws on abortions have on the upcoming presidential election. Author Rannah Gray speaks on Baton Rouge TV show host Scott Rogers on the ten year anniversary of his murder by referencing her book "Familiar Evil".

