David Daley, Foster Campbell, Mark Ballard

Author David Daley speaks on democracy and voters rights by referencing his latest work "Antidemocratic". Public Service Commissioner for District 5 Foster Campbell talks the recent PSC vote and the idea of it being controlled by a conservative majority. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various American political topics including the upcoming presidential election and its effects on Louisiana politics.

David Daley.mp3 Listen • 16:13

Foster Campbell.mp3 Listen • 16:44