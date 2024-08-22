© 2024
Talk Louisiana

David Daley, Foster Campbell, Mark Ballard

Published August 22, 2024 at 10:10 AM CDT

Author David Daley speaks on democracy and voters rights by referencing his latest work "Antidemocratic". Public Service Commissioner for District 5 Foster Campbell talks the recent PSC vote and the idea of it being controlled by a conservative majority. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various American political topics including the upcoming presidential election and its effects on Louisiana politics.

David Daley.mp3
Foster Campbell.mp3
Mark Ballard 0822.mp3

