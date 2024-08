Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers sports commentator Jack Buck on what would've been his 100th birthday. Journalist Martin Baron comments on Donald Trump and others by referencing his work, "Collision of Power". Actress, singer, daughter of the great Frank Zappa, Moon Unit Zappa talks her memoir, "Earth to Moon".

Jim Engster Remembers Jack Buck.mp3 Listen • 10:55

Martin Baron.mp3 Listen • 21:58