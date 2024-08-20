© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Andrei Codrescu, Katie Bernhardt, William Keck

Published August 20, 2024 at 10:12 AM CDT

Former NPR commentator, poet, and novelist Andrei Codrescu comments on the latest world news with the upcoming presidential election, Republican nominee Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and the ongoing Democratic Convention. Former Democratic Party chair Katie Bernhardt talks her time as chair and also the ongoing Democratic Convention. Entertainment reporter and author William Keck reflects on his life and times in his latest work, "When You Step Upon a Star".

Talk Louisiana