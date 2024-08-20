Andrei Codrescu, Katie Bernhardt, William Keck

Former NPR commentator, poet, and novelist Andrei Codrescu comments on the latest world news with the upcoming presidential election, Republican nominee Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and the ongoing Democratic Convention. Former Democratic Party chair Katie Bernhardt talks her time as chair and also the ongoing Democratic Convention. Entertainment reporter and author William Keck reflects on his life and times in his latest work, "When You Step Upon a Star".

Andrei Codrescu.mp3 Listen • 18:15

Katie Bernhardt.mp3 Listen • 14:45

William Keck.mp3 Listen • 9:31