Jim Brown, Elbert Guliiory

Veteran Louisiana politico Jim Brown speaks on various political topics including the upcoming Democratic National Convention with Democratic nominees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the upcoming presidential election, and also Brown's latest work regarding his Jerusalem journey, "Jesus, Jews, Jihad & Me". Republican and former member of the Louisiana State Senate Elbert Guillory talks his campaign and candidacy for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District.

Jim Brown 0819.mp3 Listen • 25:55