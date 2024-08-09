Quin Hillyer, Lamar White, Remembering the Manson Murders

Columnist and writer Quin Hillyer is joined by journalist and activist Lamar White to discuss what's going on in the world of politics including the upcoming presidential election with potential Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster plays the 2014 interview with the late prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi reflecting on the prosecution of Charles Manson and the Manson Murders on the 50 year anniversary.

