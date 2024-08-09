© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Quin Hillyer, Lamar White, Remembering the Manson Murders

Published August 9, 2024 at 10:04 AM CDT

Columnist and writer Quin Hillyer is joined by journalist and activist Lamar White to discuss what's going on in the world of politics including the upcoming presidential election with potential Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster plays the 2014 interview with the late prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi reflecting on the prosecution of Charles Manson and the Manson Murders on the 50 year anniversary.

Quin Hillyer and Lamar White.mp3
Remembering the Manson Murders.mp3

Talk Louisiana