© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Mon 8/5: WRKF's FM/HD broadcasts have returned to full power following prior outages. Thank you for your patience.
Talk Louisiana

David Wroblewski, Mark Ballard, Johnnie Domino

Published August 8, 2024 at 10:09 AM CDT

Novelist David Wroblewski reflects on his life and works and also talks his latest book, "Familiaris". Baton Rouge digital creator Johnnie Domino gives insight on his life, speaks on his community news & media company GhettoWaze and also gives his thoughts on the upcoming mayoral race and its candidates. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various political topics including the upcoming presidential election, its candidates, and Kamala Harris' pick for VP, Tim Waltz.

David Wroblewski.mp3
Johnnie Domino .mp3
Mark Ballard 0808.mp3

Talk Louisiana