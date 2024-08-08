David Wroblewski, Mark Ballard, Johnnie Domino

Novelist David Wroblewski reflects on his life and works and also talks his latest book, "Familiaris". Baton Rouge digital creator Johnnie Domino gives insight on his life, speaks on his community news & media company GhettoWaze and also gives his thoughts on the upcoming mayoral race and its candidates. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various political topics including the upcoming presidential election, its candidates, and Kamala Harris' pick for VP, Tim Waltz.

David Wroblewski.mp3 Listen • 16:05

Johnnie Domino .mp3 Listen • 9:35