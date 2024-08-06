Mary Stein, Sonny Cranch, Mary-Patricia Wray

Assistant Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks various topics and upcoming events at the library including library cards for children and also the upcoming series, "The Bill of Obligations". Public relations and advertising executive Sonny Cranch remembers the 1971 My Lai massacre amid William Calley's recent passing. Political consultant Mary-Patricia Wray comments on the upcoming presidential election and its candidates including Donald Trump and J D Vance and potential Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' choice for her running mate, Tim Walz.

Mary Stein 0806.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Sonny Cranch.mp3 Listen • 16:53