Charlie Melançon, Suzanne Haik Terrell, Frederic Frommer

Published July 16, 2024 at 10:08 AM CDT

Politician and the former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Charlie Melançon speaks on various local and national political topics including the recent attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Attorney and first Republican woman elected to statewide office in Louisiana Suzanne Haik Terrell talks the Trump administration amid the upcoming presidential election. The Washington Post's Frederic Frommer reflects on the 1979 "Malaise" speech of Jimmy Carter and it's impact on politics today.

