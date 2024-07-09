© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Mon 7/8 6:45pm: WRKF's FM/HD signal is operating normally following planned technical work earlier today. Thank you for your patience.
Talk Louisiana

Adonica Duggan, Steven Mufson, Theodore Richards

Published July 9, 2024 at 10:23 AM CDT

Chief Executive Officer for the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Adonica Duggan talks the latest regarding the EBR School Superintendent election controversy and the candidates. The Washington Post's Steven Mufson speaks on the effects of climate change in Louisiana by referencing his latest work, "The Drowning South". Educator, writer, and philosopher Theodore Richards talks his upcoming retreat "The Great Reimagining". For more information, https://www.theredshoes.org/programs/the-great-reimagining-retreat/.

Adonica Duggan.mp3
Steven Mufson.mp3
Theodore Richards.mp3

Talk Louisiana