Adonica Duggan, Steven Mufson, Theodore Richards

Chief Executive Officer for the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Adonica Duggan talks the latest regarding the EBR School Superintendent election controversy and the candidates. The Washington Post's Steven Mufson speaks on the effects of climate change in Louisiana by referencing his latest work, "The Drowning South". Educator, writer, and philosopher Theodore Richards talks his upcoming retreat "The Great Reimagining". For more information, https://www.theredshoes.org/programs/the-great-reimagining-retreat/.

Adonica Duggan.mp3 Listen • 23:15

Steven Mufson.mp3 Listen • 17:36