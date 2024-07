Music and Film critic John Wirt is joined by vocalist Philip Manuel to talk some profound music of Independence Day as well as s few artists important to this date, Bill Withers and Barry White. Author Michael Castleman speaks on his latest work, "The Untold Stories of Books". Writer Jacqueline Gay Walley talks her latest work, "The Waw".

