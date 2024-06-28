Billy Nungesser, Mark Ballard, Mike Strain, Avery Davidson, Fred Hankton

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser gives insight into what's new in tourism throughout the state. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on last night's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain and Communications director for the Farm Bureau Avery Davidson talk agriculture throughout America and also the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation 102nd Annual Convention. Marriot employee Fred Hankton reflects on 51 years at the company.

