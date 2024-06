President of Louisiana Family Forum Gene Mills comments on the latest session and the Ten Commandments bill. Robert and Rita Wetta Adams Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Louisiana State University Kevin Cope talks the Ten Commandments bill and other Louisiana political topics. District 15 as a Louisiana State Senator Regina Barrow speaks on the recent surgical castration bill.

