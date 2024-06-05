© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Susan Mailer, J. Michael Lennon, Fred Dent, Heather Prudhomme, John Lyons

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:22 AM CDT

American psychoanalyst, writer, and daughter of legendary novelist and journalist Norman Mailer Susan Mailer is joined by writer J. Michael Lennon to reflect on the life and times of Norman Mailer. Financial advisor Fred Dent gives an update on the markets amid the 2024 presidential election. Founder of Queens of Louisiana Heather Prudhomme is joined by vice president and board member John Lyons to talk the upcoming event "Pride in the Park Celebration". For more information visit: https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/pride-in-the-park-with-the-queens-of-louisiana/228658/ .

