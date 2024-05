Columnist for The Advocate Smiley Anders reflects on his career over the years and also the current state of journalism. Author Joyce Malcom talks her latest work, "The Times That Try Men's Soul". Writer Tim Wendell talks his latest book, "Rebel Falls". Sports agent Lee Steinberg speaks on his career and also what's new in the world of sports.

Smiley Anders.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Joyce Maclom.mp3 Listen • 9:58

Tim Wendel.mp3 Listen • 12:00