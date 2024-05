Senior investigative reporter for NBC News Mike Hixenbaugh speaks on his latest work, "They Came for the Schools". Veteran anchorman George Sells talk various political topics including the ongoing Donald Trump trial. Law professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law and author Joshua Douglas gives insight into his latest work, "The Court v. The Voters".

Mike Hixenbaugh.mp3 Listen • 14:54

George Sells.mp3 Listen • 21:15