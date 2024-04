Columnist Quin Hillyer discusses his latest column regarding Garret Graves and also various political topics. Mayor-President of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rogue Parish Sharon Weston Broome speaks on the future of the new city, St. George. Louisiana Voice's Tom Aswell talks the prospect of a constitutional convention and also the war on public records.

