Musician, composer, producer and promoter Henry Turner Jr. speaks on his upcoming performance at the Baton Rouge Blues Fest. For more information, visit https://www.brblues.org/. Former editor of The Advocate Peter Kovacs talks various local and national political topics. General Manager of WRKF Paul Maassen gives insight into the Spring Membership Fund Drive.

