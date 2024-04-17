Nancy Roberts, Christi Cheremie, Bob Mann

Nancy Roberts and Christi Cheremie from the Louisiana Parole Project gives insight into the organization and the importance of second chances. For more information, visit https://www.paroleproject.org/about-us/. LSU Manship School professor Bob Mann speaks on his upcoming "Last Lecture" event and various local and nation political topics. For more information on the event, visit https://www.lsu.edu/manship/news/2024/april/last-lecture-bob-mann.php.

