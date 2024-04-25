Speaker Mike Johnson backs Ukraine aid; La. teachers consider quitting over low pay

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for the week in politics. Stephanie Grace, the Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, talks about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to back more military aid to Ukraine. That decision rattled several House Republicans this week. They’ve since called for his removal.

Johnson also visited Columbia University in New York City this week to meet with Jewish students and leaders as anti-war protests there continue — and spread to other U.S. college campuses.

State leaders decided again this year not to give teachers a permanent pay raise, opting for a one-time stipend instead. Many agree that educators are underpaid, but they point to Louisiana’s looming deficit as a reason to delay.

As costs rise and wages stagnate, Aubri Juhasz, WWNO/WRKF education reporter, spoke with teachers who are struggling to stay in the profession.

When disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires strike, an army of recovery workers usually descend on the affected area. They remove the debris, and typically move from one disaster to the next.

Some workers are lured by higher than minimum wage pay, overtime and provided transportation. But an investigation by Futuro Investigates, The Center for Public Integrity, and Columbia Journalism Investigations found workers, who are largely Latino, face significant health risks.

Maria Ines Zamudio, with the Center for Public Integrity, is lead reporter on the podcast, Toxic Labor, from Latino USA, and joins the show.

