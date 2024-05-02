Pro-Palestinian protests disrupt La. colleges; Xavier plans historically Black medical school

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist with the Times Picayune/The Advocate.

This week, we’ll be discussing the status of a potential constitutional convention in Baton Rouge this summer.

Protests against Israel’s war in Gaza continued this week on many college campuses, including some in South Louisiana.

Tulane University closed parts of campus and suspended several students after demonstrators set up an encampment on Monday.

Protests off campuses have been happening, too. New Orleans police arrested multiple people in Jackson Square when they refused to leave the park after hours.

Drew Hawkins, reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom, and Matt Bloom, producer with Louisiana Considered, discuss their coverage.

Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans and Ochsner Health announced earlier this week that they will create the first historically Black college and university medical school in the Gulf South.

Reynold Verret, president of Xavier, joins the show to share more about the plan.

