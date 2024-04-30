Jazz Fest poster artist honors The Dixie Cups; community park opens under NOLA expressway

Abortion care is about to get even more difficult to access for people across the Gulf South when a new ban takes effect in Florida on May 1.

The ban outlaws nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is often before many people know they’re pregnant.

Rosemary Westwood, WWNO/WRKF reproductive health reporter, has more on how abortion access is about to get even more difficult.

The busiest part of a highway is usually the cars driving on the road. But in one part of New Orleans, there’s a lot happening underneath the street.

The new Backatown Plaza recently opened in the city’s Treme neighborhood, directly underneath the Claiborne Expressway. The space is now a community event center, designed to connect a neighborhood that was fractured by the expressway’s construction in the 1960’s.

Josie Abugov, reporter with Verite News, recently covered theplaza’s opening and joins us for more.

The second weekend of the 53rd annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival kicks off later this week and an iconic girl group, The Dixie Cups, are the focus of the festival’s official poster. The trios 1964 hit “Chapel of Love” knocked the Beatles out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kellie Talbot, the poster’s artist, joins us to talk about her work.

