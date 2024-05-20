La. childcare workers struggle with low pay, burnout; EPA cracks down on ‘forever chemicals’

More than half of American children spend time in at least one weekly non-parental care arrangement, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. More than 60% of those kids attend a daycare center, preschool or prekindergarten program.

New research shows that in Louisiana, nearly one-third of early care and education workers are, at any given time, considering quitting their jobs. The finding comes from a survey by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC).

Dr. Candace Weber, LPIC partnership director, joins the show to discuss the implications of low-pay and burnout.

You might have heard of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” compounds that are in our water, soil and even our food. They’re linked to many health issues including cancer.

The federal government is finally “cracking down” on PFAS The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye explains what that means for Louisiana’s water and what residents should know.

Today is Veterans Day at the Louisiana State Capitol. It’s a chance for service members to interact with state officials and legislators. An honor medal ceremony is also planned. It’s all ahead of a women veterans symposium which will take place at the end of this month.

To talk more about veterans’ accomplishments, specifically female vets, we’re joined by retired Air Force Colonel Charlton Meginley, the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!