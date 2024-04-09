Bernie Pinsonat, Albert Samuels, and Melissa Flournoy

On a Tuesday edition of Talk Louisiana, Host Jim Engster were joined by political analyst Bernie Pinsonat and Southern University Political Science Professor Albert Samuels. They discussed federal politics, the upcoming Congressional elections and Governor Jeff Landry's first 100 days in office.

The final 20 minutes of the show featured regular guest Melissa Flournoy. Melissa is a former state representative and now chair person for 10,000 Louisiana Women. Jim and Melissa discussed a bill regarding access to bathrooms for transgender people. Melissa described the legislative action at the state capitol this week as a cultural war.