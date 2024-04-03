Fred Dent, Christina Ball, John Milkovich, Jalen Jones

Financial advisor Fred Dent talks the current state of the markets and Donald Trump and Truth Social. Former LSU Women's Basketball player Christina Ball speaks on LSU's recent game against Iowa and also their controversy regarding the National Anthem. Former Louisiana State Representative John Milkovich gives his take on various political topics including Donald Trump. Student director of the Delta Mouth Literary Festival Jalen Jones gives insight into the upcoming festival.

John Milkovich.mp3 Listen • 14:14

Christina Ball.wav Listen • 16:23

Fred Dent.mp3 Listen • 10:58