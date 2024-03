Chief Healthcare Economist for BCBS Louisiana Mike Bertaut speaks on the Affordable Health Care Act and also what's happening in the healthcare world. Former MLB player Denny McLain gives his thoughts on the opening of the major league season and Shohei Ohtani's sports betting scandal. Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast talks abortion rights in Louisiana.

Mike Bertaut.mp3 Listen • 21:00

Denny McLain.mp3 Listen • 17:17