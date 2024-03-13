© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Joy Reid, Skip Philips, Chuck Spicer, Jonathan Brouk, Melinda Deslatte

Published March 13, 2024 at 10:06 AM CDT

Journalist and national correspondent for MSNBC Joy Reid talks her latest work, "Medgar and Myrlie". CEO of OLOL Chuck Spicer is joined by OLOL Children's Health President Jonathan Brouk and lawyer Skip Philips to discuss their collaboration regarding pediatric medicine. Research director for the Public Affairs Research Council Melinda Deslatte speaks on the upcoming Gridiron Show.

