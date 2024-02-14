© 2024
Talk Louisiana

Mary Patricia Wray, Remembering Bob Edwards, Dr. Griffin Rogers

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:10 AM CST

Political consultant Mary-Patricia Wray talks the upcoming special session on crime, the cancellation of Blue Cross Blue Shield and Elevance merge, and other local and national political topics. Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Dr. Griffin Rogers speaks on the importance of being informed on the importance of kidney health. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers veteran NPR broadcaster Bob Edwards.

