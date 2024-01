Bob Mann, Celebrating Aaron Neville and Neil Diamond

Manship Chair in Journalism at the Manship School of Mass Communication Bob Mann gives his take on local and national politics including Donald Trump vs Nikki Haley and also Cleo Fields running in District 6. Washington Post reporter Meryl Kornfield talks the New Hampshire primary. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster celebrates both Aaron Neville and Neil Diamond on their 83rd birthday.

Bob Mann.mp3 Listen • 28:00

Meryl Kornfield.mp3 Listen • 9:57