Mike Wolf, Hunter Lundy, Neda Parandian, Mark Aubanel

Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf is joined by attorney and 2023 governor candidate Hunter Lundy to discuss various political topics including the closed primary and congressional redistricting. Neda Parandian and Mark Aubanel from the LSU Digital Media Center talk the upcoming gaming event "LSU Global Game Jam 2024". For more information, visit https://dmae.lsu.edu/events/2024/2024-01-22-lsuggj-24/.

