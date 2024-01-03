Dayne Sherman, Kelvin Wells, Mary Stein

Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman remembers C.B. Forgotston and also speaks on various political topics including the upcoming presidential election and inauguration of Jeffery Landry. Kelvin Wells of the Sierra Club of Baton Rouge talks the organizations work with CATS bus system and also the upcoming Holiday Listening Session. For more information, visit https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002HpR7AAK&mapLinkHref=https://maps.google.com/maps&daddr=Holiday%20Listening%20Session%20on%20The%20Public%20Transportation%20Experience%20in%20BR@30.457901,-91.152178. Assistant Library Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new with the library.

