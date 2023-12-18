Walter Kimbrough, Kevin Cope, Pam Bordelon

Former head of Dillard University Walter Kimbrough speaks on Roy Fletcher's recent comments on Talk Louisiana regarding Donald Trump and HBCU's. LSU English professor Kevin Cope gives insight into LSU academia and also the ongoing LSU vs Sharon Lewis trial. The director of communications for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Pam Bordelon talks the upcoming project, "Writers of Louisiana Short Stories".

Walter Kimbrough.mp3 Listen • 18:52

Kevin Cope.mp3 Listen • 18:22