Charles Melançon, Jake McMains

Former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Charles Melançon Charles Melançon gives his thoughts on local and national political topics including the new governor Jeff Landry and his administration as well as Mike Johnson and the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster speaks on LSU QB Jayden Daniels and the Heisman by referencing Tiger Rag graphic designer Jake McMains' comments from the Tiger Rag podcast.

