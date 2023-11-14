© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Julie Farnam, Troy Hebert, Mike Shepard

Published November 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST

Journalist Julie Farnam remembers the January 6th insurrection by referring to her latest work, "Domestic Darkness". Former State Rep. Troy Hebert talks various Louisiana political topics including new governor Jeff Landry and the upcoming November 18th election. President and executive director of Louisiana Music Hall of Fame Mike Shepard talks the upcoming induction ceremony this Thursday, November 16th. For more information, visit louisianamusichalloffame.org.

