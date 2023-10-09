Ted James, Rabbi Barry Weinstein, Dadrius Lanus, Kimberly Willis Holt

Region VI Administrator for The US Small Business Administration Ted James gives his thoughts on issues throughout our community and also his job as administrator. Rabbi Barry Weinstein speaks on the recent tragedy in Israel. President of the EBR Parish School Board Dadrius Lanus gives an update regarding the crisis with schools throughout the parish and also the upcoming election. Author Kimberly Willis Holt talks her latest work, "Hurricane Girls".

Ted James.mp3 Listen • 19:24

Rabbi Weinstein .mp3 Listen • 9:01

Dadrius Lanus .mp3 Listen • 8:53