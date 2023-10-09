Ted James, Rabbi Barry Weinstein, Dadrius Lanus, Kimberly Willis Holt
Region VI Administrator for The US Small Business Administration Ted James gives his thoughts on issues throughout our community and also his job as administrator. Rabbi Barry Weinstein speaks on the recent tragedy in Israel. President of the EBR Parish School Board Dadrius Lanus gives an update regarding the crisis with schools throughout the parish and also the upcoming election. Author Kimberly Willis Holt talks her latest work, "Hurricane Girls".
Ted James.mp3
Rabbi Weinstein .mp3
Dadrius Lanus .mp3
Kimbery Willis Holt .mp3