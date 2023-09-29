Barry Erwin, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, John Tobler, Denny McLain

President of the Council for A Better Louisiana Barry Erwin gives a recap on the recent LPB gubernatorial debate. Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser speaks on various issues throughout the state including the Mississippi River crisis. Deputy Secretary for Communication for the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office John Tobler talks preparation for the upcoming October primary election. For information on voting, visit geauxvote.com, Former MLB player Denny McLain remembers MLB player Brooks Robinson.

