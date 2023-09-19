Bernie Pinsonat, Tony Brown, Katherine Blunt, Darrell Ourso

Pollster and political consultant Bernie Pinsonat is joined radio host Tony Brown to discuss the upcoming governor's election and the potential of a run-off. Former state representative and metro councilman Darrell Ourso talks the upcoming Rotary Club debate. For more information, visit https://www.rotarysebr.com/. Wall Street Journal reporter Katherine Blunt speaks on her latest work, "California Burning".

Bernie Pinsonat and Tony Brown.mp3 Listen • 33:02

Katherine Blunt.mp3 Listen • 5:49