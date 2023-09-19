© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Talk Louisiana

Bernie Pinsonat, Tony Brown, Katherine Blunt, Darrell Ourso

Published September 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT

Pollster and political consultant Bernie Pinsonat is joined radio host Tony Brown to discuss the upcoming governor's election and the potential of a run-off. Former state representative and metro councilman Darrell Ourso talks the upcoming Rotary Club debate. For more information, visit https://www.rotarysebr.com/. Wall Street Journal reporter Katherine Blunt speaks on her latest work, "California Burning".

Bernie Pinsonat and Tony Brown.mp3
Katherine Blunt.mp3
Darrell Ourso.mp3

Talk Louisiana