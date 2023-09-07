Jenni Peters, Chief Murphy Paul, Mark Ballard

Jenni Peters.mp3 Listen • 21:03

Runner and Baton Rouge Activist Jenni Peters stopped in the studio to talk about her vision for City Park.

Murphy Paul.mp3 Listen • 9:22

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul provided an update on the investigation into the now closed "Brave Cave," where suspects were allegedly beaten.

Mark Ballard.mp3 Listen • 14:09

The Advocate's Mark Ballard joined Jim from D.C to talk about the latest with the governor's race and the courts tossing out Alabama's congressional district map and what that means for Louisiana.