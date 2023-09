Lewis Unglesby.mp3 Listen • 37:14

Prominent defense attorney Lewis Unglesby joined Jim to discuss the indictments against former President Donald Trump, the Louisiana Governor's race and the tragic fatal shooting at a high school football game in Port Allen on Friday night.

Jan Laughinghouse.mp3 Listen • 7:15

Executive Director of the Capital Area Human Services District, Doctor Jan Laughinghouse, joined Jim for the final ten minutes of the show to discuss the opioid epidemic.