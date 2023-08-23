Clarence Page, Matt Wood, Brock Kantrow, Sarah Barlow
Pulitzer-winning syndicated columnist Clarence Page gives insight on the upcoming Milwaukee Republican debate as well as the latest on the scandal regarding the 2009 film, "The Blind Side". Louisiana AFL-CIO Secretary/Treasurer Matt Wood talks the upcoming governor's election and their endorsement. Brock Kantrow and Sarah Barlow from BRCC speak on BRCC athletics and the college overall.
