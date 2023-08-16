Darrell Glasper, Albert Samuels, Jane Leavy

Republican and former metro councilman Darrell Glasper is joined by Democrat and Professor of Political Science and the Chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography at Southern University Albert Samuels to discuss the recent indictments of Donald Trump and also the upcoming governors election. Author Jane Leavy talks her book on Babe Ruth on the 75th anniversary of his passing, "The Big Fella".

