Luke Nichter, Murphy Paul, Mark Ballard

Historian and Professor of History and James H. Cavanaugh Endowed Chair in Presidential Studies Luke Nichter discusses presidential politics and reflects on Richard Nixon by referencing his book, "The Year the Broke Politics". Chief Police of Baton Rouge Murphy Paul talks his decision to leave the force and also crime throughout the community. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on various political topics including Donald Trump's upcoming arraignment.

Luke Nichter.mp3 Listen • 11:01

Murphy Paul.mp3 Listen • 18:40