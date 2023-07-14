Faye Williams, Darrell Glasper, Lamar White

Entrepreneur, civic leader, and Democrat Faye Williams is joined by former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper to discuss various topics including the impact of the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action and also congressional redistricting. Investigative journalist and founder and publisher of The Bayou Brief Lamar White speaks on the upcoming governor's election and also John Kennedy's comments on crime in New Orleans.

Faye Williams and Darrell Glasper.mp3 Listen • 22:50