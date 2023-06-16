Joe Marino, Dr. Laura Cassidy, Franklin Foil

Louisiana State Representative for District 85 in Gretna Joe Marino speaks on the recent massive cyber attack on the Office of Motor Vehicles and several other topics including his success in addressing dyslexia. Co-founder of Key Academy Dr. Laura Cassidy joins Marino to discuss Key Academy, a school for dyslexic children. Senator Franklin Foil talks several political topics including budget issues and the recent session.

Joe Marino.mp3 Listen • 14:52

Laura Cassidy.mp3 Listen • 18:05