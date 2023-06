Unitarian Universalist Minister Rev. Darcy Roake is joined by member of Louisiana Right to Life Sarah Zagorski Jones to discuss the overturning of Roe vs. Wade as well as women's rights. Associate professor of ethics and women's studies at Duke University Dr. Kathy Rudy gives her take on current controversial topics such as gender identity.

