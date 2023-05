Lt. Gov. of Louisiana Billy Nungesser discusses the value of the film industry and its funding throughout the state. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on news at the Capitol and comments on LSU's Lady Tigers. Former US Representative Henson Moore is joined by Les Nicholson from the USS KIDD to discuss the USS KIDD and comment on the debt ceiling.

