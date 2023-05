Newspaper columnist Quin Hillyer gives his take on several political topics including the debt ceiling and the status of the republican party. President and CEO of Louisiana Restaurant Association Stan Harris gives insight into the restaurant industry's comeback since Covid. Psychologist, researcher, speaker, and author Dr. Ellen Braaten talks her latest work, "Bright Kids Who Couldn't Care Less".

